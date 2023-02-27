Walter Mirisch, legendary Hollywood producer, has died

Los Angeles, California - Legendary Hollywood producer Walter Mirisch has died at the age of 101. The three-time Oscar award winner produced acclaimed movies , including Some Like It Hot starring Marilyn Monroe.

Walter Mirisch and his wife Patricia Mirisch were together for 60 years until her death in 2005. © Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images/AFP

On Sunday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences paid tribute to Mirisch in a statement, noting that the three-time Oscar winner died of natural causes on Friday in Los Angeles.

The academy's CEO Bill Kramer (58) and its president Janet Yang (66) said Mirisch was a "true visionary" who had a "powerful impact" on the film industry.

Steven Spielberg (76) told Variety that he'd treasured Mirisch as a friend and a longtime advisor: "Walter cut a gigantic figure in the film industry and his movies were trailblazing classics that covered every genre, while never failing to entertain audiences around the world."

"He achieved so much in life and in the industry – if you live to be 101 and produced The Apartment, I’d say it’s been a good run," Spielberg added.

Mirisch was one of the most lauded and influential producers in Hollywood in the mid-20th century. He founded the Mirisch Company with his brothers Harold and Marvin in 1957 and produced classics like Some Like It Hot (1959) starring Marilyn Monroe, the musical West Side Story (1961), and The Pink Panther (1963).

More than 20 of the Mirisch Company productions won Oscars.