Ariana Grande pays homage to Wicked's Broadway roots with yellow premiere look!

London, UK - Pop icon Ariana Grande traded her signature pink for a sunny yellow at the London premiere of Wicked on Monday, leaving fans stunned.

Ariana Grande (r.) paid homage to the original Broadway Glinda character with a similar outfit at the London Wicked premiere! © Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo & FAMOUS

The pink bubble has been popped!

Instead of embracing Glinda's usual pink-toned aesthetic, the 31-year-old singer showed up at the Royal Festival Hall in a silky butter-yellow dress.

She accessorized the look with a Swarovski necklace and even added a pair of green-tinted round sunglasses that clued fans in on the look's homage to the original Broadway production.

The outfit was a nod to the costume Glinda wears when she and Elphaba head to the Emerald City to meet with the Wizard of Oz.

The tribute was further solidified by Elphaba actor Cynthia Erivo's look – a black Schiaparelli dress, per PEOPLE.

"I've wanted to celebrate the millions of ways this story and the lore of Oz inspire me," Ariana revealed.

She continued, "My time with Glinda has permanently changed me – for the better and for good."