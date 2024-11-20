Ariana Grande pays homage to Wicked's Broadway roots with yellow premiere look!
London, UK - Pop icon Ariana Grande traded her signature pink for a sunny yellow at the London premiere of Wicked on Monday, leaving fans stunned.
The pink bubble has been popped!
Instead of embracing Glinda's usual pink-toned aesthetic, the 31-year-old singer showed up at the Royal Festival Hall in a silky butter-yellow dress.
She accessorized the look with a Swarovski necklace and even added a pair of green-tinted round sunglasses that clued fans in on the look's homage to the original Broadway production.
The outfit was a nod to the costume Glinda wears when she and Elphaba head to the Emerald City to meet with the Wizard of Oz.
The tribute was further solidified by Elphaba actor Cynthia Erivo's look – a black Schiaparelli dress, per PEOPLE.
"I've wanted to celebrate the millions of ways this story and the lore of Oz inspire me," Ariana revealed.
She continued, "My time with Glinda has permanently changed me – for the better and for good."
Ariana Grande goes all-in on method-dressing for Wicked premieres
While speaking to Vogue, Ari explained, "We started our red carpets with a Billie Burke homage, and we are ending it with a Broadway Glinda homage."
The press tour kicked off with Wicked's first premiere in Sydney, Australia, where the eternal sunshine artist dazzled in a larger-than-life gown that looked like she had just popped out of the 1939 classic.
Then, Ariana opted for a more low-key Dorothy-inspired look at the Los Angeles premiere, where she was joined by the original Broadway stars of the musical, Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel!
She continued the press tour with a stunningly unique Ari-inspired Glinda look that featured a pearly pink iridescent princess gown at the premiere in Mexico City. Fans on X even pointed out the dress's unbelievable way to change in color to reference different Glinda's throughout time!
This trend continued at the New York premiere, where she looked breathtaking in a pink satin gown with a peplum skirt – much like one of the Broadway costumes Glinda is seen wearing.
So-called "method-dressing" has become all the rage in Hollywood, with Zendaya bringing the practice into the spotlight with her Dune: Part Two and Challengers press tour looks earlier this year.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo & FAMOUS