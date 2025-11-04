People magazine crowns 2025 Sexiest Man Alive with history-making choice!

Los Angeles, California - People magazine has crowned its Wicked-ly handsome Sexiest Man Alive of 2025: Jonathan Bailey!

Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has been crowned People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive of 2025, making history as the first openly gay man to hold the title! © Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 37-year-old star was revealed as the magazine's pick on Monday night, with late-night host Jimmy Fallon announcing the news on The Tonight Show.

Bailey, who rose to fame as the swoon-worthy Lord Anthony on the hit Netflix drama Bridgerton, makes history as the first openly gay man to hold the title.

The actor called it the "honor of a lifetime," and even jokingly thanked Fallon for probably passing on the title.

During his talk show appearance, the Brit raved about the upcoming sequel Wicked: For Good, where he plays the handsome Prince Fiyero alongside leading ladies Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

The musical adaptation will hit theaters later this month.

Bailey kept the news of his Sexiest Man Alive title a secret from his friends and family until now – only telling his dog, Benson.

People magazine has been awarding the title annually since 1985. The first winner was actor Mel Gibson, and last year, the outlet selected actor and director John Krasinski.

Krasinski was preceded by fellow actors Patrick Dempsey, Chris Evans, Paul Rudd, and Michael B. Jordan, as well as musician John Legend.