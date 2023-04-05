Will Jennifer Aniston star in The White Lotus season 3? Jennifer Coolidge weighs in!

Los Angeles, California - After Jennifer Aniston pled her case to appear in season 3 of The White Lotus, star Jennifer Coolidge has revealed her thoughts on the idea!

Jennifer Aniston (l) shared that she would love to play Jennifer Coolidge's sister on The White Lotus. © Collage: Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Press

From Central Perk to...The White Lotus?

The 54-year-old gushed about the hit HBO TV show and even pitched an idea for who she could play in its upcoming third season.

Speaking with E! News, Aniston put her stamp of approval on the idea of playing the sister of Coolidge's character Tanya, who could arrive in season 3 to avenge Tanya's death at the end of season 2.

As it turns out, the Friends alum has the full support of Coolidge herself!

The 61-year-old told E! News she's all in for Aniston's potential role.

"She could do no wrong in my book," Coolidge, who once guest-starred on Friends alongside Aniston, said.

But Aniston isn't the only actor the Legally Blonde star hopes to see check into The White Lotus next!