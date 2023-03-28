The White Lotus Season 3 location revealed as fans pitch their dream casts!

New York, New York - The anthology TV show The White Lotus has reportedly confirmed its new location for season 3, and fans are already busy assembling their dream casts!

Season 3 of The White Lotus will reportedly be set in Thailand. © IMAGO / Picturelux

Bon voyage!

Per Variety, sources close to the production of the HBO series have confirmed it will be heading to Thailand for its third season.

As is now tradition, season 3 will take place at another location of The White Lotus resort chain with a new ensemble of guests.

Creator Mike White shared his interest in bringing the series to Asia for the third season following the conclusion of season 2.

"I think the third season, it would be maybe a kind of satirical and funny look at death in Eastern religion and spirituality — it feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus," White said after season two, per Deadline.

With the new updates on the upcoming season, fans have already begun weighing in on which actors they'd like to see check in at The White Lotus!