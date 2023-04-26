Will Pete Davidson joke about Kim Kardashian during SNL?

New York, New York - Though comedian Pete Davidson will return to Saturday Night Live next month, he won't be mentioning his romance with Kim Kardashian .

Will Pete Davidson (l) take a jab at his romance with Kim Kardashian when he returns to Saturday Night Live? © Collage: DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS & STEFANI REYNOLDS / AFP

The 29-year-old prodigal son's return to his old stomping grounds will certainly be a sight for sore eyes.

But for those expecting for some Kim K jabs from Pete, think again.

Per Page Six, the King of Staten Island star is reportedly expected to be a "good sport" when it comes to quips about his love life, so he'll probably steer clear of talking about the SKIMs owner.

A source told the outlet that Pete is "being a gentleman" due to the fact that he and Kim mutually agreed to "drop everything" and "move on" after the two split in August 2022.

"That's why she's not mentioned in his stand-up," the insider added. "He's respecting the fact that her team is so protective of her image, and it was so volatile from Kanye's side."

That being said, another insider dished to the outlet that, "Nothing has been written yet, but know with Pete, nothing is off the table."