Zachary Levi hints at DCEU drama with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

It looks like even the DC superheroes have beef as Shazam star Zachary Levi alluded to behind-the-scenes drama with Black Adam star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Shazam! star Zachary Levi has seemingly thrown some shade at Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson over some behind-the-scenes drama.

Zachary Levi (l) may have thrown some major shade towards Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson over supposed cameos in Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Black Adam.
Zachary Levi (l) may have thrown some major shade towards Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson over supposed cameos in Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Black Adam.  © Collage: IMAGO/ZUMA Press & ZUMA Press

Can you smell the tea brewing?

Amid reports that The Rock chose to scrap Levi's cameo as Shazam in Black Adam and vice versa for the latest movie in the DC Extended Universe, Levi added fuel to the fire on his Instagram story.

On Tuesday, the 42-year-old DCEU star reposted another IG user's post that read, "The Wrap confirms that in 'SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS', the Justice Society from 'BLACK ADAM' were recruiting Shazam in the post credits."

The Bachelor: Zach Shallcross leads himself into temptation during "sex week"
The Bachelor The Bachelor: Zach Shallcross leads himself into temptation during "sex week"

Per the report, The Rock "denied access and director David F. Sandberg had to make a last minute decision to add Emilia and John."

"Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson attempted to restructure the DCEU centering him and Henry Cavill's Superman. The Rock didn't allow Zachary Levi to cameo in a post credit for 'BLACK ADAM,"" the report stated.

In the text underneath the post, Levi wrote, "The truth shall set you free," adding an upside down smiley face emoji and a praising hands emoji.

Did The Rock unknowingly cause more DCEU drama?

While the Jumanji star has yet to speak on the alleged drama, it hasn't helped the DCEU that's already facing major scrutiny due to James Gunn's DC shakeup.

At the end of The Rock's superhero flick, Henry Cavill reprised his role as Superman in the post-credit scene.

It was later confirmed that the British star, among many other DC favorites, would not be part of the new CEO's plans for the cinematic franchise.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is now in theaters everywhere!

Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO/ZUMA Press & ZUMA Press

More on Celebrities: