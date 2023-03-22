Zachary Levi hints at DCEU drama with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Shazam! star Zachary Levi has seemingly thrown some shade at Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson over some behind-the-scenes drama.

Zachary Levi (l) may have thrown some major shade towards Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson over supposed cameos in Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Black Adam. © Collage: IMAGO/ZUMA Press & ZUMA Press

Can you smell the tea brewing?

Amid reports that The Rock chose to scrap Levi's cameo as Shazam in Black Adam and vice versa for the latest movie in the DC Extended Universe, Levi added fuel to the fire on his Instagram story.

On Tuesday, the 42-year-old DCEU star reposted another IG user's post that read, "The Wrap confirms that in 'SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS', the Justice Society from 'BLACK ADAM' were recruiting Shazam in the post credits."

Per the report, The Rock "denied access and director David F. Sandberg had to make a last minute decision to add Emilia and John."

"Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson attempted to restructure the DCEU centering him and Henry Cavill's Superman. The Rock didn't allow Zachary Levi to cameo in a post credit for 'BLACK ADAM,"" the report stated.

In the text underneath the post, Levi wrote, "The truth shall set you free," adding an upside down smiley face emoji and a praising hands emoji.