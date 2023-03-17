Shazam! Fury of the Gods packs a punch as a worthy DCEU sequel

The new DC Extended Universe (DCEU) movie Shazam! Fury of the Gods may be better than its predecessor, and it's created additional concerns about James Gunn's DC revamp.

Zachary Levi reprises his role as the adult version of Billy Batson in the DC Extended Universe sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods. © IMAGO / Picturelux

Bigger, bolder, and visually jaw-dropping.

The latest DCEU sequel hits all the points of being a worthy successor.

Fury of the Gods picks up where the 2019 superhero flick left off with Billy Batson, played by actors Asher Angel and Zachary Levi, and his foster siblings using their god-like abilities to save the world.

The young orphans quickly find themselves in over their heads when the daughters of Atlas, portrayed by Lucy Liu and Dame Helen Mirren, come looking for them to take back their superhero abilities.

The DCEU flick is an action-packed ride from start to finish with newcomer and West Side Story star Rachel Zegler owning the screen from the moment she makes her glorious debut.

With the DCEU and all its previously planned works scrapped amid Gunn's takeover, will this be the last we see of Billy and his rowdy foster siblings?