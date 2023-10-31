Coco Gauff reveals sweet surprise from Zendaya after US Open victory

Cancún, Mexico - Tennis star Coco Gauff has revealed the sweet tribute she received from Zendaya after her historic win at this year's US Open .

Coco Gauff (l) named Zendaya's generous gift for her US Open win as the "coolest thing" to come out of the victory. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS & SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP

The 19-year-old athlete reflected on her big victory during an interview with the Tennis Channel at the WTA Finals on Monday.

"The messages are crazy that you get from celebrities that you watch," Coco said. "The coolest thing that I think happened to me was that Zendaya sent me flowers to my house."

"It was a huge bouquet of flowers, and my brother and I struggled to lift it up on the table. I think it weighed at least 50 pounds."

After the match in September, the 27-year-old Euphoria star gave Coco a shout-out on Instagram as she reposted a photo of the Grand Slam champion with her trophy.

Zendaya later shared another clip featuring Coco dancing at the US Open as a child in 2012 before cutting to her 2023 victory at the tournament.