"Creepy" Zendaya exchange adds further fuel to Matt Rife controversy

Los Angeles, California - An old clip of an 18-year-old Zendaya appearing on Wild 'N Out has gone viral amid rampant controversy surrounding comedian Matt Rife.

Matt Rife's (l) uncomfortable exchange with Zendaya has gone viral amid intense backlash against the comedian's recent Netflix special. © Collage: Screenshot/YouTube/WildNOut

Rife is in hot water following the release of his Netflix special, Natural Selection, which has sparked backlash for misogynistic content, including an opening joke about domestic violence.

Amid the online chatter, fans have recirculated the 28-year-old's interaction with Zendaya on a 2015 episode of MTV's Wild 'N Out.

During the scene, the Euphoria star held water in her mouth as the comedians competed to get her to laugh and spit it out.

During Rife's attempt, he told her, "Look, you're mixed. I want to be Black. Let's make a lifestyle movie."

With Zendaya unfazed, he then grabbed her face and said, "Spit that water out so I can get your number."

The Emmy winner simply wagged her finger at him in an apparent rejection as other cast members berated Rife for touching her.

The awkward exchange has gone viral amid the current controversy, with many fans claiming it was the moment they knew he wasn't a good guy.