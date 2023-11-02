When will Euphoria season 3 premiere?
New York, New York - The highly-anticipated third season of HBO's Euphoria is set to premiere in 2025, further lengthening the TV show's hiatus.
In a presentation on Thursday, HBO CEO Casey Bloys confirmed production on season 3 of Euphoria and announced 2025 as its currently slated premiere date, per Deadline.
Joining the Emmy-winning drama that year will be season 2 of The Last of Us and season 3 of The White Lotus.
Speculation swirled about the potential axing of Euphoria after creator Sam Levinson faced heavy criticism for The Idol, a similar over-the-top drama that was slammed in a Rolling Stone exposé from anonymous sources close to the production.
Levinson's rewrites after coming on board as director allegedly altered the plan from what was once an empowering, female-driven story to "torture porn."
Despite the bombshell revelations (and the cancellation of The Idol), Levinson is set to return with Euphoria season 3, which he previously teased would have a "film noir" vibe to it and again focus heavily on Rue, played by Zendaya.
What can fans expect from season 3 of Euphoria?
Speaking with ELLE Magazine in August, Levinson said that Rue's addiction journey would provide a look into "what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world."
In the same interview, Zendaya spoke about her desire to step away from adolescent roles like Rue, adding that she hopes to find more roles that will "push" her.
"As I get older, you know, I can't play a teenager for the rest of my life," the 27-year-old said.
Season 3 of Euphoria will also have to navigate the tragic death of star Angus Cloud, who rose to fame with his role as Fez on the hit drama.
