When will Euphoria season 3 premiere?

New York, New York - The highly-anticipated third season of HBO's Euphoria is set to premiere in 2025, further lengthening the TV show's hiatus.

In a presentation on Thursday, HBO CEO Casey Bloys confirmed production on season 3 of Euphoria and announced 2025 as its currently slated premiere date, per Deadline.

Joining the Emmy-winning drama that year will be season 2 of The Last of Us and season 3 of The White Lotus.

Speculation swirled about the potential axing of Euphoria after creator Sam Levinson faced heavy criticism for The Idol, a similar over-the-top drama that was slammed in a Rolling Stone exposé from anonymous sources close to the production.

Levinson's rewrites after coming on board as director allegedly altered the plan from what was once an empowering, female-driven story to "torture porn."

Despite the bombshell revelations (and the cancellation of The Idol), Levinson is set to return with Euphoria season 3, which he previously teased would have a "film noir" vibe to it and again focus heavily on Rue, played by Zendaya.