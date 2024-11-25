Tom Holland shares adorable footage from date night with Zendaya!

Boston, Massachusetts - Tom Holland gave fans a rare glimpse at his relationship with Zendaya as the lovebirds enjoyed a date night in Boston!

Tom took to his Instagram on Sunday to share his journey of finding his new non-alcoholic beer brand, Bero, "in the wild" at Foxhole bar, located on Boston's famous Newbury Street.

In one clip shared to his story, Zendaya could be heard saying "It's a video!" as she filmed the 28-year-old sipping his beer.

The next snap – this time taken by Tom – saw the Challengers star smiling and giving a thumbs up to the camera next to her own glass of Bero.

Tom added a few heart-eye emojis under the photo of his girlfriend before ending his roundup with another snap of the drinks.

Over the past few weeks, the Uncharted actor has been spotted with Zendaya on multiple occasions in Boston, where she's been busy filming her next film, The Drama.

The A24 movie sees Zendaya and Robert Pattinson in leading roles, portraying an engaged couple whose lives are turned upside down ahead of their big day.