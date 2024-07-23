Is Zendaya feuding with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson amid season 3 delays?

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya 's relationship with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson has reportedly strained as the third season of the hit HBO series hangs in the balance.

According to a lengthy Tuesday feature from The Hollywood Reporter, the 27-year-old star has grown "frustrated" with Levinson despite the pair being "thick as thieves" during the show's first two seasons.

According to insiders, the filmmaker's controversial series The Idol – also on HBO – is largely to blame, as a bombshell report slammed him for "toxic" behavior and "disturbing" rewrites to the original script.

The backlash sparked by the article led many Zendaya fans to call on her to stop working with Levinson, which supposedly made the star panic.

"Her image is pristine," an executive who has worked with Zendaya said. "And fans were turning against Sam."

A source close to Levinson put all of the blame on Zendaya for "dragging her feet" on season 3 as she focused on her movie career, pushing back on reports that said it was Levinson's rewrites that delayed it.

"It was all about her," the insider claimed. "Everybody wanted to make it about Sam, but it was her."

Sources said that Zendaya's relationship with the 39-year-old has begun to "thaw," but the future of Euphoria remains murky at best.