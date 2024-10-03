Zendaya reveals whether she wants to get married and teases next projects!

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya has opened up about her personal and professional life in a new interview hyping up awards season.

© ALIAH ANDERSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In a chat with Entertainment Weekly's The Awardist podcast published Thursday, the 28-year-old dished on her starring role as Tashi in Challengers.

Zendaya explained that she was especially drawn to the "complicated" character because it would finally give her the chance to play someone her own age.

"I had been playing quite young. I say I've been playing a 16-year-old since I was 16," she said.

"And at some point," she continued, "you have to play characters that are your own age and have experiences that you don't have."

Tashi, a former tennis prodigy, is married with a young daughter in the Luca Guadagnino-directed flick.

While Zendaya hasn't tied the knot or had a baby herself, she told the outlet that they "are all things I want and I'm looking forward to, they just haven't happened quite yet."

The Malcolm & Marie star has been dating her Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland since 2021, and though the two have stirred up significant engagement chatter over the years, they have not yet taken the leap.

Elsewhere in the interview, Zendaya dished on the ever-elusive Euphoria season 3, admitting that even she isn't quite sure where the show is heading.