Zendaya reveals whether she wants to get married and teases next projects!
Los Angeles, California - Zendaya has opened up about her personal and professional life in a new interview hyping up awards season.
In a chat with Entertainment Weekly's The Awardist podcast published Thursday, the 28-year-old dished on her starring role as Tashi in Challengers.
Zendaya explained that she was especially drawn to the "complicated" character because it would finally give her the chance to play someone her own age.
"I had been playing quite young. I say I've been playing a 16-year-old since I was 16," she said.
"And at some point," she continued, "you have to play characters that are your own age and have experiences that you don't have."
Tashi, a former tennis prodigy, is married with a young daughter in the Luca Guadagnino-directed flick.
While Zendaya hasn't tied the knot or had a baby herself, she told the outlet that they "are all things I want and I'm looking forward to, they just haven't happened quite yet."
The Malcolm & Marie star has been dating her Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland since 2021, and though the two have stirred up significant engagement chatter over the years, they have not yet taken the leap.
Elsewhere in the interview, Zendaya dished on the ever-elusive Euphoria season 3, admitting that even she isn't quite sure where the show is heading.
What is Zendaya working on next?
"I don't actually know much about what is happening," she said of the show's next season, which has been delayed repeatedly.
"I don't quite know exactly what the season is going to look like, but I do know that the time jump is happening, and I know it's important because there's only so much high school drama you can deal with," Zendaya added.
Along with a delay stemming from last year's Hollywood strikes, Euphoria was further postponed amid creative differences between the show's controversial creator, Sam Levinson, and HBO.
Euphoria is set to finally kick off production in January, but Zendaya revealed that she has another project in the works before that.
"I have something that goes before that, which will be nice because I feel like I haven't been on a set in a really long time, so I'm rusty," she said. "Can I still do this? I dunno. So, I'll be excited to jump into something and dig into that first."
The project in question is rumored to be A24's The Drama, which will also star Twilight alum Robert Pattinson.
Cover photo: ALIAH ANDERSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP