Zendaya and Tom Holland jet out of Venice after romantic getaway

Venice, Italy - Zendaya and Tom Holland have said "arrivederci" to their dreamy trip to Venice.

Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted at the airport on Wednesday, signaling an end to their Venice getaway. © Collage: Bridget BENNETT & SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP

The 26-year-olds proved once again that they're easily the cutest couple in Hollywood with their latest international getaway, but all good things must come to an end!

The pair was spotted jetting off from Venice Marco Polo Airport on Wednesday alongside Zendaya's former stylist and close friend, Law Roach.

Keeping things casual, the Euphoria star wore a black sweater and white pants, while her beau rocked a denim jacket with black jeans.

The day before, Zendaya was spotted giving Tom a kiss while they got cozy on a boat in the Italian city.

Later that night, the Emmy winner attended a glamorous event hosted by the jewelry brand Bulgari. In yet another epic fashion moment, she donned a custom Richard Quinn gown that featured off-the-should straps to highlight her stunning diamond necklace.

Though the Uncharted actor didn't accompany his girlfriend to the event, Law Roach was close by her side, with the pair evening donning coordinating outfits!