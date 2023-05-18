Zendaya and Tom Holland jet out of Venice after romantic getaway
Venice, Italy - Zendaya and Tom Holland have said "arrivederci" to their dreamy trip to Venice.
The 26-year-olds proved once again that they're easily the cutest couple in Hollywood with their latest international getaway, but all good things must come to an end!
The pair was spotted jetting off from Venice Marco Polo Airport on Wednesday alongside Zendaya's former stylist and close friend, Law Roach.
Keeping things casual, the Euphoria star wore a black sweater and white pants, while her beau rocked a denim jacket with black jeans.
The day before, Zendaya was spotted giving Tom a kiss while they got cozy on a boat in the Italian city.
Later that night, the Emmy winner attended a glamorous event hosted by the jewelry brand Bulgari. In yet another epic fashion moment, she donned a custom Richard Quinn gown that featured off-the-should straps to highlight her stunning diamond necklace.
Though the Uncharted actor didn't accompany his girlfriend to the event, Law Roach was close by her side, with the pair evening donning coordinating outfits!
Zendaya attended Tuesday's Bulgari event with Law Roach
Though Law announced his shock retirement back in March, the fashion mastermind has confirmed that he has no intention to stop working with his "little sister" Zendaya.
The duo is clearly close on both professional and personal levels, and Law has even styled Tom in the past as well.
Zendaya expressed her gratitude for the Venice trip in an Instagram video shared on Wednesday with the caption, "Last night was a dream."
Cover photo: Collage: Bridget BENNETT & SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP