Zendaya gives Tom Holland a kiss during romantic date in Venice

Venice, Italy - Zendaya and Tom Holland packed on the PDA during a romantic date in Venice on Monday.

Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted on a romantic date in Venice on Monday. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 26-year-olds seem to have taken inspiration from their Marvel characters as they got cozy in a boat in the Italian city!

In snaps obtained by the Daily Mail, Zendaya was spotted giving her boyfriend a kiss on the cheek during their outing.

Tom also photographed the Euphoria star as she posed with her dog, a miniature Schnauzer named Noon, on the boat.

The couple, who have been dating since 2021, were caught holding hands while strolling by the water as well.

Zendaya kept things chic with an all-black ensemble featuring a blazer, heeled boots, and a pair of glasses. The Uncharted actor, meanwhile, opted for a more casual look with a denim jacket, a black shirt and pants, and brown boots.

The new photos sent fans into a frenzy as they gushed over the too-cute-for-words pair.