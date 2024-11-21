Zendaya look-alike contest takes over her home city of Oakland

Oakland, California - Zendaya has become the latest A-lister to earn her own look-alike contest, which took over her home city of Oakland, California.

In the weeks since the infamous (yet iconic) Timothée Chalamet look-alike contest in New York, a flood of similar events have sprung up across the globe.

On Wednesday, Zendaya look-alikes gathered in the Bay Area to toss their hats into the ring.

24-year-old Zainab Bansfield, who donned an ensemble inspired by one of the Euphoria star's red carpet looks, was crowned the winner and took home a $40 prize.

Zainab told the San Francisco Chronicle that she plans to use the money for tickets to see Zendaya's next flick, The Drama, in theaters.

Recent viral look-alike contests include a Harry Styles competition in London, a Dev Patel one in San Francisco, and a Jeremy Allen White contest in Chicago.

20-year-old Cassi Simms, who organized the Zendaya event, hoped to give the trend "a breath of fresh air" with the first female-focused contest.