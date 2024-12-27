Zendaya rocks divisive Y2K trends in viral Louis Vuitton x Murakami campaign

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya rocked some forgotten – and mildly controversial – fashion trends in her new collaboration with Louis Vuitton.

Zendaya starred in a new campaign for Louis Vuitton in partnership with artist Takashi Murakami. © THEO WARGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 28-year-old Emmy winner took center stage in a campaign for the iconic fashion brand in partnership with artist Takashi Murakami.

In a new clip unveiled on Friday, Zendaya was seen sporting chunky blonde braids, a white tee, low-rise jeans, and a Louis Vuitton backpack.

The bag highlights the line's re-imagining of the early-aughts Vuitton x Murakami collab with rainbow-colored lettering on white leather.

But it isn't just the bags making waves, as the campaign also features the return of extra-long bootcut jeans.

Low-rise pants first made a scandalous comeback in 2022 – much to millennials' chagrin. Now, Zendaya's campaign just might signal that the trend will continue in the XXL variety, which isn't exactly the most comfortable look, as they're pretty famous for constantly getting caught underfoot.

While the popularity of this comeback trend remains to be seen, Louis Vuitton's buzzy collection will be revealed in full on January 1, 2025.