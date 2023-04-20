Zendaya stuns in debut as Louis Vuitton House Ambassador

Paris, France - As if being an acclaimed actor wasn't enough, Zendaya can now add Louis Vuitton House Ambassador to her stunning résumé!

Zendaya is the newest House Ambassador for Louis Vuitton. © IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

On Thursday, the 26-year-old made her debut with the iconic fashion house in a chic new campaign.

Speaking with Vogue, Zendaya recalled seeing LV advertisements everywhere growing up, and she even admitted to having the brand's famous logo all over her MySpace page back in the day.

In her own campaign, the Euphoria star modeled the famous Capucine bag, which she said was one of her favorites.

"It's really beautifully made and durable," she said, confessing that she's not "the most responsible bag owner," so the product's sturdiness is important to her.

The Gen-Z It Girl modeled the bags in a series of monochromatic looks that perfectly encapsulated the brand's timeless beauty. She wore her hair in long subtle waves, showcasing a different style from her current bob with blonde highlights.

As fans gushed over the new photos, Zendaya opened up to Vogue about some of her most exciting upcoming projects.