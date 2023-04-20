Zendaya stuns in debut as Louis Vuitton House Ambassador
Paris, France - As if being an acclaimed actor wasn't enough, Zendaya can now add Louis Vuitton House Ambassador to her stunning résumé!
On Thursday, the 26-year-old made her debut with the iconic fashion house in a chic new campaign.
Speaking with Vogue, Zendaya recalled seeing LV advertisements everywhere growing up, and she even admitted to having the brand's famous logo all over her MySpace page back in the day.
In her own campaign, the Euphoria star modeled the famous Capucine bag, which she said was one of her favorites.
"It's really beautifully made and durable," she said, confessing that she's not "the most responsible bag owner," so the product's sturdiness is important to her.
The Gen-Z It Girl modeled the bags in a series of monochromatic looks that perfectly encapsulated the brand's timeless beauty. She wore her hair in long subtle waves, showcasing a different style from her current bob with blonde highlights.
As fans gushed over the new photos, Zendaya opened up to Vogue about some of her most exciting upcoming projects.
Zendaya dishes on Challengers, Dune: Part Two, and Euphoria
Z described her next film, Challengers, as a "sexy comedy, but set in the world of tennis." The Luca Guadagnino flick will hit theaters on September 15.
As for her upcoming sci-fi epic Dune: Part Two, she's looking forward to having a bigger role in the sequel, which will be released on November 3.
"Dune is a beast of its own," she said. "It's really special to be a part of it. Fans have been a part of it, obviously, since before I was even born. I feel a tremendous responsibility to deliver."
Zendaya will also return as Rue Bennett in the HBO series Euphoria, but she told the outlet, "There's not really too much to share there yet," as filming hasn't started quite yet.
Cover photo: IMAGO/ZUMA Wire