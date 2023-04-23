Zendaya stuns fans by joining Labrinth for surprise Coachella performance

Indio, California - On the second weekend of the Coachella Music Festival in California, actor and singer Zendaya made a surprise appearance and sent the crowd into overdrive.

Zendaya surprised fans by joining Labrinth on stage for Coachella 2023. © Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

For some, the music festival Coachella is all about surprise guest performances, and Weekend 2 was full of them.

On Saturday, Zendaya arguably stole the show by emerging on stage to sing I'm Tired and All of Us with headliner Labrinth.

The Euphoria star came on stage rocking a pink corset dress and thigh-high black boots as the song I'm Tired kicked off. She softly sang out her verses before turning up the energy and dancing to All of US.

Multiple clips of the surprise performance quickly made their way online, and many of them boast more than 1.5 million views after a few hours up.

In one vid of the show, the crowd's excitement threatens to drown out Zendaya's performance.

