Zendaya stuns fans by joining Labrinth for surprise Coachella performance
Indio, California - On the second weekend of the Coachella Music Festival in California, actor and singer Zendaya made a surprise appearance and sent the crowd into overdrive.
For some, the music festival Coachella is all about surprise guest performances, and Weekend 2 was full of them.
On Saturday, Zendaya arguably stole the show by emerging on stage to sing I'm Tired and All of Us with headliner Labrinth.
The Euphoria star came on stage rocking a pink corset dress and thigh-high black boots as the song I'm Tired kicked off. She softly sang out her verses before turning up the energy and dancing to All of US.
Multiple clips of the surprise performance quickly made their way online, and many of them boast more than 1.5 million views after a few hours up.
In one vid of the show, the crowd's excitement threatens to drown out Zendaya's performance.
Fans gush over Zendaya's surprise Coachella performance
Twitter is buzzing about the performance as Zendaya trends along with the hashtags #pinkchella and #BLACKPINKxCoachella.
Fans were thrilled to see the artist back on stage, with one Twitter user gushing, "OH ZENDAYA THE PERFORMER IS BACK WE WON."
This is the actor's first time performing her music in seven years. She co-wrote the Emmy-winning song All of Us with Labrinth in 2019, and it appeared in Euphoria at the end of season one.
Zendaya wasn't the only guest Labrinth brought on stage during his Coachella set. He also surprised the crowd by welcoming Sia to sing Thunderclouds.
Cover photo: Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP