Zendaya stuns in daring plunge gown and goes for gold with vintage fashion in Paris
Paris, France - Zendaya proved why she's the reigning red carpet queen with a stunning outing at Paris Fashion Week.
The 27-year-old rocked a daring white gown from Louis Vuitton as she attended the brand's show on Monday.
The unique dress featured a full-length zipper, which was pulled together in the middle for a dramatic plunging neckline and thigh-high front slit.
The Euphoria star shared a stunning, slow-motion clip on Instagram taken during her entrance at the event, set to the tune of On My Mama by Victoria Monét.
She gave Louis Vuitton a shout-out with two up-close photos of her look in another post, which also showed off her eye-catching jewelry from Bulgari. Zendaya is an ambassador for both luxury brands.
But the show-stopping ensemble wasn't the Marvel star's only notable look of the day, as stylist Law Roach revealed the more casual, vintage look she rocked later on in the day.
Zendaya rocks vintage Louis Vuitton at Paris Fashion Week
Stepping out again on Monday, Zendaya wore jeans and a gold button-up with puffed sleeves, complementing the look with Louis Vuitton's early-2000s Theda bag.
On Instagram, Law shared a clip of the Emmy winner posing with the purse along with a throwback photo revealing the inspiration behind the ensemble, Naomi Campbell.
The iconic supermodel showed her support for the recreation with several heart emojis in the comments.
Cover photo: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS