Zendaya stuns in daring plunge gown and goes for gold with vintage fashion in Paris

Paris, France - Zendaya proved why she's the reigning red carpet queen with a stunning outing at Paris Fashion Week.

Zendaya stunned in a plunging white gown at Monday's Louis Vuitton show in Paris. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

The 27-year-old rocked a daring white gown from Louis Vuitton as she attended the brand's show on Monday.

The unique dress featured a full-length zipper, which was pulled together in the middle for a dramatic plunging neckline and thigh-high front slit.

The Euphoria star shared a stunning, slow-motion clip on Instagram taken during her entrance at the event, set to the tune of On My Mama by Victoria Monét.

She gave Louis Vuitton a shout-out with two up-close photos of her look in another post, which also showed off her eye-catching jewelry from Bulgari. Zendaya is an ambassador for both luxury brands.

But the show-stopping ensemble wasn't the Marvel star's only notable look of the day, as stylist Law Roach revealed the more casual, vintage look she rocked later on in the day.