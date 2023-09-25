Zendaya's stylist Law Roach teases her red carpet fashion return!
Los Angeles, California - Zendaya fans have been desperately missing the star's iconic red carpet fashion amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, but her style team is already thinking about her epic grand return!
On Sunday, Law Roach, the mastermind behind nearly every one of the 27-year-old's memorable fashion moments, shared his excitement for her eventual return to the red carpet with a trip down memory lane.
The celebrity stylist shared footage of Zendaya on the red carpet for the UK premiere of Dune in 2021 and sent all of Hollywood a message about the Euphoria star's killer style.
"As soon as this strike is over you girls better run for cover..." he captioned the clip, which was shared to his Instagram story.
Though Law famously retired from celebrity styling earlier this year, he's assured fans that he will still continue to work with his "little sister" Zendaya despite his exit from the industry otherwise.
With Law by her side, the Marvel actor has made a name for herself as one of the best-dressed A-listers, and her viral red carpet looks have become a vital part of the marketing for her movies.
This importance contributed to the decision to push back the releases of her next projects, as Zendaya is unable to promote them with red carpet appearances due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.
Zendaya's return to the red carpet depends on the SAG-AFTRA strike
With the WGA strike coming to an end with a tentative deal reached on Monday, things are starting to look up for Hollywood.
Though the WGA's victory is certainly a promising sign, SAG-AFTRA has confirmed that they "remain committed to achieving the necessary terms" as they continue to strike against the AMPTP.
Both Challengers and Dune: Part Two have been pushed to 2024, so if the SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP are able to reach a new agreement before then, fans can look forward to several thrilling red carpet moments from Zendaya in the new year!
