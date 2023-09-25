Zendaya's stylist Law Roach teases her red carpet fashion return!

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya fans have been desperately missing the star's iconic red carpet fashion amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, but her style team is already thinking about her epic grand return!

Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, teased the star's return to the red carpet with a throwback post showing off her look at the 2021 Dune premiere in the UK. © Collage: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / PA Images

On Sunday, Law Roach, the mastermind behind nearly every one of the 27-year-old's memorable fashion moments, shared his excitement for her eventual return to the red carpet with a trip down memory lane.

The celebrity stylist shared footage of Zendaya on the red carpet for the UK premiere of Dune in 2021 and sent all of Hollywood a message about the Euphoria star's killer style.

"As soon as this strike is over you girls better run for cover..." he captioned the clip, which was shared to his Instagram story.

Though Law famously retired from celebrity styling earlier this year, he's assured fans that he will still continue to work with his "little sister" Zendaya despite his exit from the industry otherwise.

With Law by her side, the Marvel actor has made a name for herself as one of the best-dressed A-listers, and her viral red carpet looks have become a vital part of the marketing for her movies.

This importance contributed to the decision to push back the releases of her next projects, as Zendaya is unable to promote them with red carpet appearances due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.