Zendaya boosts luxury fashion sales with viral ambassadorships

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya is not only making waves in the acting world, but she's also quickly becoming one of the most influential ambassadors in the luxury fashion industry.

Zendaya is helping to boost the sales of luxury fashion brands Bulgari and Louis Vuitton thanks to her viral ambassadorships. © Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 26-year-old is a star model for Bulgari jewelry and Louis Vuitton's Capucines bags.

The endorsements have capitalized on Zendaya's impeccable fashion sense and viral red-carpet style moments, and her impact has been proven by a recent bump in sales for both brands.

Per the Daily Mail, LVMH's fashion and leather goods sector (featuring Louis Vuitton) has bumped by 21 percent, while the watches and jewelry section (including Bulgari) grew by 13 percent.

The Euphoria star has made a number of notable appearances for both brands recently, including the star-studded Spring/Summer 2024 Louis Vuitton show in Paris, France.

With the aid of the fashion mastermind that is Law Roach, Zendaya turned heads at a Bulgari event in May, which was held in Venice, Italy.

Rocking a stunning, old Hollywood-esque strapless black gown, she posed alongside fellow ambassadors Anne Hathaway and Priyanka Chopra Jonas and even twinned with her iconic stylist.