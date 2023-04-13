Zendaya's on-screen mom weighs in on her romance with Tom Holland
Los Angeles, California - Does Zendaya's Euphoria family approve of her romance with Tom Holland? Her on-screen mom has officially chimed in!
Nika King, who portrays Leslie Bennett in the HBO TV show, dished on the 26-year-old's relationship with Tom while speaking to Page Six.
The 44-year-old said she met the Spider-Man actor while attending a dinner at Zendaya's house.
"He's very sweet, very nice," King said of Tom.
Though she clarified that she doesn't know "the extent of their relationship," she did praise the pair's apparent connection.
"But they always look happy. They always look like they're enjoying themselves. And I'm just like, look, whenever I see love, I'm here for it," the 65 star said.
As it turns out, Tom was actually a frequent visitor of the Euphoria set during the filming of season 2!
Zendaya got support from Tom Holland while filming Euphoria season 2
While speaking with IMDb in 2021, Tom confessed that he visited the HBO production at least 30 times during the filming of the second season.
As for whether fans can expect the Uncharted actor to make a guest appearance on his girlfriend's show, he's all for it.
"Listen, I have been petitioning for this for a long time, and it has not happened yet, and I'm very disappointed," Tom said at the time.
Here's hoping season 3 might deliver on this dream crossover!
Cover photo: Collage: Emma McIntyre & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP