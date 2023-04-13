Zendaya's on-screen mom weighs in on her romance with Tom Holland

Los Angeles, California - Does Zendaya 's Euphoria family approve of her romance with Tom Holland ? Her on-screen mom has officially chimed in!

Nika King (r) has weighed in on her on-screen daughter Zendaya (c)'s relationship with Tom Holland (l). © Collage: Emma McIntyre & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Nika King, who portrays Leslie Bennett in the HBO TV show, dished on the 26-year-old's relationship with Tom while speaking to Page Six.

The 44-year-old said she met the Spider-Man actor while attending a dinner at Zendaya's house.

"He's very sweet, very nice," King said of Tom.



Though she clarified that she doesn't know "the extent of their relationship," she did praise the pair's apparent connection.

"But they always look happy. They always look like they're enjoying themselves. And I'm just like, look, whenever I see love, I'm here for it," the 65 star said.

As it turns out, Tom was actually a frequent visitor of the Euphoria set during the filming of season 2!