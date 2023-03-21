Zendaya sparks fan frenzy with special ring honoring Tom Holland!

London, UK - Zendaya was caught flaunting an eye-catching piece of jewelry that appears to be a nod to her beau Tom Holland, and fans can't get enough!

Zendaya was seen wearing a ring bearing Tom Holland's initials in a new video. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@marinadobyk.nails & @zendaya

It looks like the 26-year-old has one-upped Tom's Z-embroidered pants with an initial tribute of her own!

The Euphoria star was featured in a new video shared by London-based nail artist Marina Dobyk, which showed off her gorgeous pastel pink manicure.

But fans are buzzing about much more than Zendaya's nails, as the video also gave a glimpse of her gold ring inscribed with a cursive "TH."

The apparent nod to her Marvel costar boo has fans gushing over the adorable couple.

"GOALSSSS," one fan said of the ring.

"patiently waiting for my wedding invite," another joked.

While the notoriously private pair haven't confirmed any engagement rumors, they've recently been getting quite cozy on some romantic dates in Tom's hometown of London!