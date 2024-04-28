Zendaya's star power helps Challengers net top spot at box office

Los Angeles, California - MGM's tennis-based romance Challengers opened this weekend atop the North American box office, taking in an estimated $15 million behind positive reviews and the powerful net game of actor/singer Zendaya , industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

The Zendaya-led sports drama Challengers took the top spot at the weekend box office with an estimated $15 million. © IMAGO / Landmark Media

"This is a strong opening for a romance and sports drama," said analyst David A. Gross, crediting Zendaya's star power and the directorial talents of Luca Guadagnino.

"This is the right material with the right director, featuring the right star at the right time," Gross said.

Zendaya plays a tennis prodigy who retires after an injury, then later helps her husband (Mike Faist) prepare for a key match against a player (Josh O'Connor) who, awkwardly enough, is both her former lover and his onetime best friend.

By the way, yes, Zendaya can play tennis.

She trained for three months with tennis pro Brad Gilbert, and Guadagnino told Variety that she was so good he rarely had to use film of her double.