Zendaya pays homage to Serena and Venus Williams with high-fashion recreation

Los Angeles, California - As Zendaya continues to rock her tennis era for the Challengers press tour, she's taken a moment to honor two of the biggest legends in the sport: Venus and Serena Williams .

Zendaya (r.) recreated Serena (l.) and Venus Williams' iconic 1998 Vogue photoshoot in an ode to the tennis stars amid her Challengers press tour. © Collage: IMAGO / Isosport & ABACAPRESS

In a photo shared by the 27-year-old's longtime stylist, Law Roach, on Thursday, Zendaya recreated the sisters' 1998 Vogue photoshoot as "an ode to the greats."

The snap sees the Euphoria star posed in a corseted black-and-white gown featuring an oversized skirt.

Just as Serena and Venus did, Zendaya wore her hair in white beads, though her style added bangs as well.

Law thanked the sisters for "all [they] have done," signing the message with "love" from himself and Zendaya.

Venus quickly chimed in with praise, commenting, "Wow. No words! So much love for you."

The seven-time Grand Slam winner surprised Zendaya at the Los Angeles premiere of Challengers earlier this week, treating the Emmy winner to the ultimate dream-come-true moment.

Zendaya also opened up about her admiration of the Williams sisters in a recent Vogue cover story, for which Serena had the chance to interview the Dune star.