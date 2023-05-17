EA Sports College Football vows to pay players for NIL rights

Redwood City, California - Name, Image, and Likeness deals in college sports are heading to the gaming world!

EA Sports College Football will include the names and likenesses of college football players. © Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Per ESPN, EA Sports has reached an agreement with OneTeam to "facilitate collegiate athletes' names and likenesses" into its new EA Sports College Football video game.

The groundbreaking decision comes roughly 10 years after EA Sports ended its wildly popular NCAA Football video game series following a class action lawsuit against the NCAA and the Collegiate Licensing Company by former UCLA hooper Ed O'Bannon in 2009.

In the lawsuit, O'Bannon claimed that he was not properly compensated for his image and likeness in EA Sports' NCAA video games.

In 2014, a judge in the case ruled that the NCAA can't stop college basketball players from selling the rights to their name, image, and likenesses, as it's a violation of antitrust laws.

Sensing what was to come, EA sports canceled the NCAA gaming series in 2013, leaving gamers with NCAA Football 14.

Luckily for fans, EA Sports has turned a page on the past and will now join various NIL brands in compensating college athletes.