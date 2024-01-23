League of Legends maker Riot Games to slash hundreds of jobs

Los Angeles, California - League of Legends maker Riot Games said Monday it will cut around 530 jobs worldwide, describing the layoffs as "a necessity."

Riot Games, the maker of League of Legends, has announced it is laying off around 530 workers. © Chris Delmas / AFP

The layoffs at Riot – owned by Chinese tech giant Tencent – follow a turbulent year for the gaming industry, with job cuts at major firms including Electronic Arts and Ubisoft.



Riot has developed global hits including League of Legends and Valorant, but said it had launched too many projects in recent years.

"Today, we're a company without a sharp enough focus, and simply put, we have too many things underway," Riot CEO Dylan Jadeja said in an email to staff.

"Some of the significant investments we've made aren't paying off the way we expected them to. Our costs have grown to the point where they're unsustainable."

Jadeja said around 530 jobs, or 11% of staff, would be cut globally, without providing a breakdown by location.