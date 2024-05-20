Rubik's cube inventor opens up on 50th anniversary: "Reminds us why we have hands"

Budapest, Hungary - The naysayers said the maddening, multicolored cube that Erno Rubik invented 50 years ago would not survive the 1980s.

Hungarian inventor Erno Rubik sits next to several stacked Rubik's Cubes during an interview in Budapest. © ATTILA KISBENEDEK / AFP

Yet millennials and Generation Z are as nuts about Rubik's Cube as their parents were, much to the amusement of its 79-year-old creator, who talked to AFP in a rare interview.



In a digital world, "we are slowly forgetting that we have hands," Rubik said.

But playing with the cube helps us tap back into something deeply primal about doing things with our hands, he said – "our first tools," as he calls them.

"Speed cubing" and Rubik's Cube hacks are huge on social media, with young people regularly going viral while dancing, rapping, and even playing the piano while solving the 3D puzzle.

Rubik said the "connection between the mind and hands" that the cube helps foster has been "a very important" factor in human development.

"I think probably the cube reminds us we have hands... You are not just thinking, you are doing something."

"It's a piece of art you are emotionally involved with," Rubik added.