Sony announces Switch-like handheld device for PlayStation gamers

Tokyo, Japan - Sony wants to launch a handheld device for streaming gameplay from the PlayStation 5 before the end of the year, with a controller and screen combo that allows you to turn off the TV and continue gaming from the couch, bed, or anywhere else around the home.

Sony has announced its upcoming Project Q, similar to the Nintendo Switch. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

The device, announced on Wednesday and still bearing only the name Project Q, has its own display with controllers left and right, and comes across somewhat like a Sony-branded version of the Nintendo Switch.

Unlike Nintendo's mobile console, however, Sony's device relies on the PlayStation 5, which it uses to instantly stream gameplay over wi-fi.

Looking like a chopped-in-half DualSense controller with a screen wedged in between the two halves, the streaming device will come with an eight-inch display with 1080p resolution. Unlike the latest Nintendo Switch models with OLED screens, Sony's device only comes with an LCD display.

Sony says the controllers will offer the same haptic feedback, shoulder buttons with dynamic resistance, and overall layout as the PlayStation's DualSense controllers.

Although the device comes amid a boom in cloud gaming (which allows gamers to play games installed on remoted servers without the need for expensive hardware at home), Sony's device isn't independent of the PlayStation console.