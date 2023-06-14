Lizzo and SZA lead the lineup for Jay-Z's Made In America Festival

Made In America Festival just dropped its official 2023 lineup, which features incredible musical talents like Lizzo, SZA, Metro Boomin, and more!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - The official lineup for Made In America Festival just dropped, and it features incredible musical talents such as Lizzo, SZA, and more!

Lizzo (r.) and SZA have been announced as the 2023 headliners for Made In America Festival. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER / Craig Barritt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP (TAG24 Edit) The wait is finally over! Made In America Festival, Jay-Z's annual two-day fest held at Philadelphia's Benjamin Franklin Parkway, unveiled its official 2023 lineup on Wednesday. With chart-topping headliners like Lizzo and SZA, this year's festival promises to be an unforgettable experience. Cardi B Cardi B ventures into the world of ASMR and TikTok is loving it The event is scheduled to take place from September 2-3, and will showcase a diverse range of talent. Including good vibes and star performers, this year's Made In America Festival is shaping up to be the highlight of 2023.

What does the 2023 Made In America Festival look like?

Ice Spice (l.), Miguel (c.), and Lola Brooke have been announced as performers for the 2023 Made In America Festival in Philadelphia. © Collage: Jean Baptiste Lacroix, ANGELA WEISS, Paras Griffin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP (TAG24 Edit) From R&B stars like Miguel to the velvety vocals of TEMS, the 2023 lineup for Made In America looks unbeatable. Rising stars like Ice Spice, Metro Boomin, Coi Leray, Latto, and Lil Yachty will also grace the stage with their musical magic. Additionally, Doechii and Lola Brooke will be performing at the festival. Olivia Dunne Olivia Dunne flaunts her figure in black bikini on Italian yacht "So far Made In America has been the only music fest I've seen with a fire lineup," one person wrote on Twitter. Another tweeted, "As someone who’s seen both Lizzo and SZA live and got to photograph Lizzo this weekend, these are headliners you do not want to miss!"