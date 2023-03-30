Marvel Entertainment chairman Ike Perlmutter gets the boot

Disney has bounced Marvel Entertainment chairman and comics titan Isaac "Ike" Perlmutter. © Collage: Ilya S. Savenok / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Credit Brendan Smialowski / AFP

The 80-year-old comics titan, who has long been a prickly presence within the Burbank entertainment company, got swept up in a broad cost-cutting move that began earlier this week. Disney confirmed Wednesday that Perlmutter had received his pink slip.



When Disney purchased the comic book publisher Marvel in 2009, Perlmutter instantly became one of the largest individual shareholders in the entertainment conglomerate, giving him rare powers.

Disney afforded the Israeli American billionaire a wide berth to help shape Marvel strategy and projects, including Iron Man and The Avengers – movies that have generated billions of dollars in box office receipts for Disney.

He was often a controversial figure, reportedly trying to block the production of Black Panther and Captain Marvel because fans would supposedly not be interested in Black and female superheroes.