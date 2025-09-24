Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo battle as Wicked: For Good trailer teases fan-favorite songs

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo star in the latest teaser for Wicked: For Good, as the countdown continues for one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

Ariana Grande (l.) and Cynthia Erivo face off as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, in the dramatic final trailer for Wicked: For Good. © Collage: Screenshots/YouTube/Universal Pictures

On Wednesday, Universal Pictures debuted the final trailer for the sequel flick, set to hit theaters on November 21.

The latest look sees Glinda (Grande) and Elphaba (Erivo) face off as tensions boil over in Oz, with the residents forcing the newly-branded "Wicked Witch of the West" into hiding.

The trailer sees Glinda get her iconic bubble and also features glimpses of Dorothy's famous red slippers from The Wizard of Oz – worn by Elphaba's sister, Nessarose – as well as the Tin Man, the Lion, and the Scarecrow.

Wicked: For Good will include several fan-favorite songs from the hit Broadway musical it's based on, including No Good Deed and For Good, which are teased in the latest trailer.

The movie adaptation is set to add two new songs not featured in the play: No Place Like Home, sung by Elphaba, and The Girl in the Bubble, sung by Glinda.