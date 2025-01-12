Ariana Grande teases new song in Wicked sequel: "A pivotal moment in Glinda's journey"

Los Angeles, California - The anticipated sequel to Wicked will change things up from its Broadway roots, as Ariana Grande has revealed Wicked: For Good will include a brand-new song for her character, Glinda!

In an interview with Variety published on Saturday, the 31-year-old star revealed that the sequel flick will feature a new track not included in the original Broadway musical.

"It's a pivotal moment in Glinda's journey," Ariana said of the song. "It shows a side of her we've never seen before."

"In the stage show, this transformation happens offstage," she continued. "But in the movie, we get to see her make the decision that defines who she is. It's a privilege to sing this song and be the first Glinda to bring it to life."

The new song will be composed by Stephen Schwartz, who did the music and lyrics for the long-running Broadway iteration.

But could the movie's track make its way onto the stage one day?

"Wouldn't that be lovely?" Ariana teased.

Glinda won't be the only witch getting a new song in the sequel, though, as Cynthia Erivo has revealed that she co-wrote a new song with Stephen for her character, Elphaba.