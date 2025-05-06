David Attenborough begs the world to "save the oceans" at latest documentary film premiere

London, UK - David Attenborough's latest film Ocean, highlighting the perils facing the world's seas, marks its global premiere in London on Tuesday as the veteran natural history broadcaster prepares to turn 99 .

David Attenborough's latest film Ocean, highlighting the perils facing the world's seas, marks its global premiere in London on Tuesday. © Unsplash/Hiroko Yoshii

Attenborough's Life on Earth in 1979 was watched by 500 million people worldwide, while dozens of subsequent documentaries and associated books have made him a household name.

Ocean, which features spectacular footage of undersea habitats and marine life, emphasises the importance of healthy seas in tackling biodiversity and climate change.

After decades observing the natural world, Attenborough says he now understands that "the most important place on earth is not on land" and that we must "open our eyes to what is happening right now below the waves."

"We have drained the life from our oceans," he says in the film's trailer, adding: "If we save the sea, we save our world."

The documentary looks at why the oceans are in such poor health and how they can bounce "back to life," according to Attenborough.

It is not the first time the broadcaster has turned his focus on oceans.

In 2017, Blue Planet II became a global call to arms for environmentalists about the danger to the seas, particularly from plastic pollution.