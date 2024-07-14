Despicable Me 4 holds box office dominance as Inside Out 2 slips

Los Angeles, California - Animated comedy Despicable Me 4 held on to the top spot in the North American box office this weekend with an impressive $44.7 million take, movie industry watcher Exhibitor Relations estimated Sunday.

That brought total ticket sales for Universal Pictures' latest Minions-universe release to $211.1 million in the US and Canada since its release last weekend. Will Ferrell joins the voice cast this time as aptly named supervillain Maxime Le Mal.



Overall, the Despicable Me/Minions franchise has crossed the $5 billion mark in global ticket sales, the Hollywood Reporter said.

Meanwhile, Longlegs from indie studio Neon rode excellent reviews and a potent viral marketing campaign to an unexpectedly strong second-place opening.

The horror mystery took in $22.6 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period, a "phenomenal" opening for the genre and Neon's best-ever result, Variety said.

Critics compared the marketing campaign for the film to the highly successful launch of 1999 cult hit The Blair Witch Project. Neon crafted a 1990s-style website and offered fans a phone number to call to hear a creepy message from Nicolas Cage, who stars in the tale of an FBI agent tracking a serial killer.