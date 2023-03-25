Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves gives us magic and monsters

With a fun take on fantasy and a villain played by the charmingly bumbling actor Hugh Grant who is anything but scary, the new Dungeons & Dragons blockbuster is a film that refuses to take itself seriously.

(From l to r) Jeremy Latcham, Justice Smith, Hugh Grant, Jonathan Goldstein, Sophia Lillis, Chris Pine, John Francis Daley, and Regé-Jean Page attend the premiere of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves in Berlin. © IMAGO / Future Image

Honor among thieves – is that really a thing? That's the question now being explored over two entertaining hours of action-fantasy adventure with two of the most charming actors alive, namely Hugh Grant and Chris Pine.



They are searching for a lost relic in this cinematic reimagining of the legendary role-playing game.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is fun fantasy packed with a vast array of legendary creatures, hybrid entities and mythical monsters. You are guaranteed to come away feeling highly entertained and perhaps a little disquieted, too.

The audience encounters not only the titular dragons and other monsters but also small, walking brains known as "intellect devourers," red mages and druids. In addition come the undead, several wizards, and the rare owl bear.

The film tells the story of former longshoreman Edgin (Pine), fresh out of prison after serving a sentence with his companion Holga, played by Michelle Rodríguez.

Now, it is time for Edgin to settle a few scores.

After all, his wife has been transported to the afterlife by a magician, while his daughter Kira has been robbed of her sanity by charming villain Forge Fitzwilliam, played by Grant.

Plus, there is the question of the legendary relic, thought to bring the dead back to life.