Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves gives us magic and monsters
With a fun take on fantasy and a villain played by the charmingly bumbling actor Hugh Grant who is anything but scary, the new Dungeons & Dragons blockbuster is a film that refuses to take itself seriously.
Honor among thieves – is that really a thing? That's the question now being explored over two entertaining hours of action-fantasy adventure with two of the most charming actors alive, namely Hugh Grant and Chris Pine.
They are searching for a lost relic in this cinematic reimagining of the legendary role-playing game.
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is fun fantasy packed with a vast array of legendary creatures, hybrid entities and mythical monsters. You are guaranteed to come away feeling highly entertained and perhaps a little disquieted, too.
The audience encounters not only the titular dragons and other monsters but also small, walking brains known as "intellect devourers," red mages and druids. In addition come the undead, several wizards, and the rare owl bear.
The film tells the story of former longshoreman Edgin (Pine), fresh out of prison after serving a sentence with his companion Holga, played by Michelle Rodríguez.
Now, it is time for Edgin to settle a few scores.
After all, his wife has been transported to the afterlife by a magician, while his daughter Kira has been robbed of her sanity by charming villain Forge Fitzwilliam, played by Grant.
Plus, there is the question of the legendary relic, thought to bring the dead back to life.
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves pays homage to the gaming series
Edgin and Holga do all they can to obtain the relic. First, they expand their team, with Simon, a puzzled and sweetly clumsy wizard, Doric the druid and shape-shifter, and the young yet exemplary nobleman Xenk. These colorful characters make up a likable troop of anti-heroes for a challenging quest that involves many, many fights along the way.
In the most daring and perhaps most creative scene in the film, the druid Doric, embodied by the impressive Sophia Lillis, transforms into completely different animal species every second, ultimately becoming a deer. As the shape-shifter reveals her powers, we viewers are startled by the rich range of images and figures.
All the references, cross-references, and quotes are a joy. Sometimes they remind you of science fiction classics, say Star Trek or Star Wars, at others you find yourself thinking of Lord of the Rings and often of Game of Thrones.
But Dungeons & Dragons is nowhere near as dark as the legendary series, with a level of humorousness that makes it more family-friendly and more reminiscent of Guardians of the Galaxy, one of the best cinematic sci-fi comedies of the past 15 years.
That leads us to the formidable cast, first and foremost Chris Pine, best known in the role of Captain James T. Kirk in Star Trek. Few others can switch between serious and light-hearted as well and as lightly as Chris Pine in this epic film.
Michelle Rodríguez's powerful performance is also striking while Hugh Grant's beguiling nonchalance, grounded in surprising malice, is also memorable.
