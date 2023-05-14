Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will make surprise cameo in Fast & Furious 10 after beef with Vin Diesel!
Los Angeles, California - Fast and Furious fans have been waiting years for this reunion, and it looks like it's finally coming! Despite disputes and statements to the contrary, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will apparently be seen back in the role of Luke Hobbs in next week's tenth installment of the action movie franchise!
According to the industry portal The Wrap, Johnson will make an appearance in Fast X, aka Fast and Furious 10 – but not until very shortly before the end of the film.
His character cop Luke Hobbs will reportedly appear in a post-credit scene, meaning the Hollywood superstar will only make a very brief appearance.
Yet, this could indicate that Johnson will again play a major role in at least one of the next Fast and Furious movies, which is likely to conclude in a trilogy beginning with Fast X. (Part 11 is confirmed while part 12 is highly speculated.)
But the fact that Johnson could now be back on board with the franchise has larger context, and is completely unexpected. In 2016, he is said to have had a major falling out on set with producer and leading actor of the film series Vin Diesel. The beef caused a huge stir, and was in part publicly aired on the internet.
Johnson vowed never to star in another Fast and Furious movie after the eighth installment in 2017, but appeared in a separate film, Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw in 2019, a spinoff with his character.
Have Vin Diesel and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson finally reconciled?
Diesel was said to have had an ego problem and to be known to be late while filming the series, leading to the two's fallout. But the 55-year-old tried to mend fences in November 2021, begging on Instagram for Johnson to return to the film series for the finale.
The ex-wrestler responded in an interview with CNN: "I told [Diesel] directly that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return."
"Vin’s recent public post was an example of his manipulation," Johnson added. "I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding."
Yet now with The Rock starring in a new credits scene and leaving the door open, the two seem to have found their way back to the film.
The all-star combo will make the tenth installment of the successful series, set for release on May 19, a meeting of super-muscular minds.
In addition to Diesel and Johnson, famous faces Jason Statham, Scott Eastwood, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Brie Larson and Rita Moreno are also rounding out the cast for Fast X. Jason Momoa takes on the role of Dominic Toretto's antagonist Dante.
Earlier this week, Meadow Walker, the daughter of the late Fast and Furious star Paul Walker, announced she will also make an appearance in Fast X.
