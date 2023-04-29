May movie and TV releases: Fast X, Guardians of The Galaxy, and more are on the way!

A new month is on the horizon, and along with it comes fresh movie and TV releases!

From The Little Mermaid (l.) to Fast X (c.), this May has a lot to offer movie and TV lovers! © Collage: IMAGO/Everett Collection & ZUMA Press & Everett Collection

April showers bring May flowers, but daisies and lilies aren't the only fresh things this month is bringing.

May 2023 is dishing out new releases that should be on everybody's radar.

From Marvel continuing its highly anticipated Phase Five to the return of the Fast and Furious family, this will be action packed.

And lest we forget the debut of Halle Bailey's Princess Ariel!

Film and TV lovers have plenty to look forward to, but don't just take our word for it.

Here are the top four movie and TV releases coming this May that viewers shouldn't miss!