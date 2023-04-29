May movie and TV releases: Fast X, Guardians of The Galaxy, and more are on the way!
April showers bring May flowers, but daisies and lilies aren't the only fresh things this month is bringing.
May 2023 is dishing out new releases that should be on everybody's radar.
From Marvel continuing its highly anticipated Phase Five to the return of the Fast and Furious family, this will be action packed.
And lest we forget the debut of Halle Bailey's Princess Ariel!
Film and TV lovers have plenty to look forward to, but don't just take our word for it.
Here are the top four movie and TV releases coming this May that viewers shouldn't miss!
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
It's so hard to say goodbye!
While new co-CEO James Gunn caused a shakeup in DC that angered fans, Marvel heads can breathe a sigh of relief that its rowdy gang of superheroes is back.
Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper return as the Guardians of the Galaxy for one last ride.
Early reviews for the film have hailed it as at the best superhero film since Avengers: Endgame.
Therefore, Marvel fans should prepare for an emotional rollercoaster as the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters May 5.
The Kardashians Season 3
Sibling drama, weddings, and messy breakups!
The famous-for-being-famous clan is back with a brand-new season of their Hulu series.
The Kardashians' previous season was sans the drama, and TBH, lacked some luster.
But this year, the gloves appear to be off as trailers have teased there will be a lot of tension between the eldest Kardashian sisters, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian.
Plus, fans will finally get the tea on Khloé Kardashian's situation with Tristan Thompson, and their son's still unrevealed name.
There's plenty more for fans to look forward to when The Kardashians' drama-filled season 3 hits Hulu May 25.
Fast X
The Fast and Furious legacy continues with the return of Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto and his "family" in Fast X.
Much like its predecessors, the movie follows Toretto and his crew facing off again against a dangerous foe with a treacherous vendetta.
Fast and Furious fans won't be surprised by the death-defying stunts and over-the-top action scenes expected in the tenth film of the franchise.
But that's what makes the film series work, right?
Will Dom and his crew make it out alive this time? Find out when Fast X crashes into theaters May 19.
The Little Mermaid
Reboots and live adaptions of classic animated films have pretty much taken over Hollywood these days.
Yet, The Little Mermaid remake seems worth the watch!
Halle Bailey takes on the legendary role of Princess Ariel and per the film's synopsis, it will closely follow the plot of the 1989 animated flick.
Additionally, Javier Bardem and Melissa McCarthy will portray King Triton and the conniving sea-witch Ursula, respectively.
For those who need a little more convincing, Halle's angelic vocals in the film's trailer is proof that she was born to play Ariel!
The Little Mermaid splashes into theaters everywhere on May 26.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO/Everett Collection & ZUMA Press & Everett Collection