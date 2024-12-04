Mattel hit with lawsuit over Wicked movie dolls with link to porn site on box

Los Angeles, California - The special-edition Wicked movie dolls with packaging that accidentally printed a web link to a porn site have spawned a lawsuit against toy giant Mattel.

Per court documents filed in federal court in Los Angeles, South Carolina, resident Holly Ricketson is proposing a class action lawsuit against the Barbie manufacturer after her young daughter reportedly suffered "emotional distress" upon visiting an X-rated site mistakenly printed on the back of the packaging for her Wicked movie doll.

The packaging featured a web address to a porn site – www.wicked.com – that shares its name with the much-anticipated movie, whose official website link is actually www.WickedMovie.com

"These scenes were hardcore, full-on nude pornographic images depicting actual intercourse," the lawsuit reads.

"Plaintiff's minor daughter immediately showed her mother the photographs, and both were horrified by what they saw," it continued.

"If plaintiff had been aware of such an inappropriate defect in the product, she would not have purchased it."