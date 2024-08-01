Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo react to their Wicked Barbies: "Dream come true"

New York, New York - Pop superstar Ariana Grande and her wickedly iconic co-star Cynthia Erivo shared their emotional reactions to their own Mattel dolls inspired by the upcoming Wicked movie !

Ariana Grande (r.) and Cynthia Erivo shared their reactions at the first look of their adorable Wicked dolls! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@cynthiaerivo

These dolls will definitely be a popular item on the shelves this fall!

On Wednesday, the 31-year-old songstress was featured in a video alongside the 37-year-old actor as they got their first look at the dolls during CinemaCon in April.

"What a dream come true to be realized as Elphaba and Glinda in the form of Sweet Little dolls," Cynthia captioned the clip.

Ari's Glinda doll was dressed to the nines in a pink gown with bubble sleeves, long golden hair, and a pink crown, whereas Cynthia's doll embodied the witchy style of Elphaba with a black dress, black boots, and green body paint.

And the best part of all – the dolls sing!

Yes, you heard that right. Both dolls play the singer's respective hits from the Broadway musical-turned-movie.

Both actors looked incredibly joyful as they picked up the dolls and examined them for the first time. Ariana couldn't keep her jaw closed and said "I am going to die!" while Cynthia laughed with loads of delight.

But, how do fans feel?