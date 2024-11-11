Wicked movie doll packaging links to porn site – what does Mattel have to say?

Mattel, the giant toy company, has said it deeply regrets a "misprint" on the packaging of Wicked movie dolls which led buyers to a pornography site instead of the web page for the upcoming movie .

British actress Cynthia Erivo and pop sensation Ariana Grande star as witches Elphaba and Glinda in the film version of the hit Broadway and West End musical.

The packaging for dolls of the movie characters, released by Mattel, featured a web address to a porn site that shares its name with the much-anticipated movie, according to images on social media.

The URL leads to a landing page displaying a warning that further access is restricted to adults over the age of 18, with the message, "The following website, including all webpages, links, images, and videos, displays sexually-oriented, including explicit, material of a pornographic nature."

In a statement, the toy company said, "We deeply regret this unfortunate error and are taking immediate action to remedy this."

They continued, "Parents are advised that the misprinted, incorrect website is not appropriate for children."