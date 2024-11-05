Need an Election Day watch party movie? Here are our votes!

You wouldn't think that there are enough election movies to count as a genre, but then you'd be surprised! Here are some of our favorites.

By Steffi Feldman

Whether you're watching the election results by yourself or with friends and family, you'll need a healthy distraction from the stress! Here are some of the best election movies to take the edge off on Election Day.

Here are some of the best election movies to take the edge off! © Collage: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, 20th Century Studios, & Warner Bros. You may not think that there are enough movies about elections to count as a genre, but you'd be surprised by just how many movies we had to cut from our list! With such a nail-biting real-life election season finale playing out on Tuesday, you'll hopefully forgive us if we skip thrillers like The Manchurian Candidate, The Purge: Election Year, and The Hunt. No, this campaign season has been rough enough... what we need is good old-fashioned escapism. And away we go!

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White, and Blonde

When Rep. Victoria Rudd (Sally Field) finally gives enthusiastic upstart Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) a chance, will Elle be able to convince Congress to take her seriously? © Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures In the cult classic sequel to the wildly popular film Legally Blonde, Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) has graduated from Harvard Law School. This time around, she has her sights set on fighting for animal rights in DC! Just like in the first film, however, she is underestimated by the Washington politicians. When Rep. Victoria Rudd (Sally Field) finally gives the enthusiastic upstart a chance, will Elle be able to convince Congress to take her seriously?

The American President

The American President is a heartfelt romance with a splash of West Wing flair – yup, Aaron Sorkin wrote this one! © Warner Bros. The American President is a heartfelt romance with a splash of West Wing flair – yup, Aaron Sorkin wrote this one! In this Rob Reiner-directed movie, Michael Douglas stars as widowed US President Andrew Shepherd. Ahead of his second term election, he falls in love with lobbyist Sydney Ellen Wade (Annette Bening) – and then falls in the polls. Will he choose love or country?

Election

When Tracy Flick (Reese Witherspoon) finds out that civics teacher Jim McAllister (Matthew Broderick) is the mastermind behind her biggest competitor, she declares war! © Paramount Pictures High school civics teacher Jim McAllister (Matthew Broderick) grows concerned when overachieving student Tracy Flick (Reese Witherspoon) runs unopposed for school president since he doesn't think she'll be a good influence on the other kids. To counter her efforts, he convinces a dim-witted but generally good-natured student-athlete named Paul (Chris Klein) to run against her. When she finds out that Jim is behind her competitor, Tracy declares war!

The Campaign

Don't miss this hysterical political feud starring comedy powerhouses Will Ferrell and Zach Galifianakis! © Warner Bros. This film sees comedian Will Ferrell in the role of bumbling incumbent Congressman Cam Brady. After a campaign scandal, two rich CEOs convince wholesome tourist director Marty Huggins (Zach Galifianakis) to run in the race as well. Though naive, Marty's family political connections and his determined campaign manager manage to bring him toe to toe with Congressman Brady, and things get pretty fierce. Don't miss this hysterical political feud starring two comedy powerhouses in their prime!

Dave

In this hidden gem of an election movie, White House chief-of-staff Bob Alexander (Frank Langella) comes up with a plan to use a body double for the president (Kevin Kline) at a photo op – and Dave Kovic (also Kline) is a dead ringer! © Warner Bros. In this hidden gem of an election movie by Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman, White House chief-of-staff Bob Alexander (Frank Langella) comes up with a plan to use a body double for the president (Kevin Kline) at a photo op. As it so happens, good-natured Temp Agency operator Dave Kovic (also Kline) is a dead ringer! When the president suddenly suffers a serious stroke, Alexander recruits Dave to step in for the Commander-in-Chief full-time. But their ruse has to be a secret! Not even the First Lady (Sigourney Weaver) knows of the deception. Soon, however, it becomes clear that something is very different about the president... but what will happen if the truth comes out?