New Gollum-centric Lord of the Rings film announced!

Andy Serkis will return to Middle-earth as Gollum in two new Lord of the Rings films, but he's not the only one returning – other big names are back, too!

By Emma Schwarze, Steffi Feldman

Los Angeles, California - Ten years after the last Lord of the Rings film, the big return of the popular fantasy franchise has now been revealed. But it gets even better, as actor Andy Serkis will return to Middle-earth as Gollum in a new film!

Actor Andy Serkis will return to Middle-earth as Gollum in two new Lord of the Rings films!
Actor Andy Serkis will return to Middle-earth as Gollum in two new Lord of the Rings films!  © Frazer Harrison/Getty Images via AFP

As Warner Bros. announced on Thursday, the first of two newly-announced films has the working title The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum and, as the name suggests, will focus on Andy Serkis' iconic character.

Director of the original trilogy Peter Jackson and writers Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens will also return as producers.

They "will be involved every step of the way", Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav told Variety.

Britney Spears claims she was "mistreated" and may need surgery after hotel incident
Britney Spears Britney Spears claims she was "mistreated" and may need surgery after hotel incident

"As lifelong fans of Professor Tolkien's vast mythology, we are proud to be working... on another epic adventure," the trio of producers said.

"Yesssss, Precious," Serkis said. "The time has come once more to venture into the unknown with my dear friends."

"It’s just all too delicious," he added cheekily.

The project is currently in the early stages of script development and will "explore storylines yet to be told," Zaslav said.

When will the new Lord of the Rings films be released?

The second season of TV series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is also set to be released on Amazon Prime Video this year.
The second season of TV series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is also set to be released on Amazon Prime Video this year.  © Screenshot/Amazon Prime Video

Although the film is still in its early stages, a release date has already been set – the first new live-action journey through Middle-earth is set to hit the big screen before the end of 2026.

Meanwhile, the animated film The War of the Rohirrim awaits us at the end of this year.

The second season of the TV series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is also set to be released on Amazon Prime Video this year.

Kylie Jenner gives inside look at 2024 Met Gala glam: "Not stressed at all"
Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner gives inside look at 2024 Met Gala glam: "Not stressed at all"

The original trilogy grossed almost 3 billion dollars worldwide with Jackson's subsequent trilogy based on Tolkien's The Hobbit achieving similar results.

Parts of the cast of the first Lord of the Rings trilogy in 2003. It is still unclear whether other original trilogy stars will return alongside Andy Serkis (far right).
Parts of the cast of the first Lord of the Rings trilogy in 2003. It is still unclear whether other original trilogy stars will return alongside Andy Serkis (far right).  © Dean Treml/AFP

The first Lord of the Rings trilogy starred Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Liv Tyler, Viggo Mortensen, Sean Astin, Orlando Bloom, and Cate Blanchett. The movies were nominated for 30 Oscars, winning a total of 17.

Cover photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images via AFP

More on Movies: