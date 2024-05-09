New Gollum-centric Lord of the Rings film announced!

Los Angeles, California - Ten years after the last Lord of the Rings film , the big return of the popular fantasy franchise has now been revealed. But it gets even better, as actor Andy Serkis will return to Middle-earth as Gollum in a new film!

Actor Andy Serkis will return to Middle-earth as Gollum in two new Lord of the Rings films! © Frazer Harrison/Getty Images via AFP

As Warner Bros. announced on Thursday, the first of two newly-announced films has the working title The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum and, as the name suggests, will focus on Andy Serkis' iconic character.

Director of the original trilogy Peter Jackson and writers Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens will also return as producers.

They "will be involved every step of the way", Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav told Variety.



"As lifelong fans of Professor Tolkien's vast mythology, we are proud to be working... on another epic adventure," the trio of producers said.



"Yesssss, Precious," Serkis said. "The time has come once more to venture into the unknown with my dear friends."

"It’s just all too delicious," he added cheekily.

The project is currently in the early stages of script development and will "explore storylines yet to be told," Zaslav said.

