Sean Baker wins Palme d'Or for Anora at Cannes Film Festival

Cannes, France - Sean Baker, who won the Cannes Film Festival's top prize on Saturday, has spent a career chronicling the lives of sex workers and porn stars.

Director Sean Baker, Palme d'Or award winner for Anora, poses during a photocall after the closing ceremony of the 77th Cannes Film Festival. © REUTERS

The leading American indie director, with an obsession for society's underbelly, took the Palme d'Or with Anora, a movie about a exotic dancer marrying into money.



"This is to all sex workers, past, present and future. This is for you," he said in his acceptance speech.

Anora follows an affair between a New York escort, played by Mikey Madison, and the young son of a Russian oligarch. They marry on a whim in Las Vegas, sparking the fury of his relatives. And what begins as a modern Cinderella story becomes free-wheeling farce.

Baker (53) has portrayed the lives of prostitutes in several films, including Tangerine and The Florida Project.

Speaking to AFP earlier during the Cannes festival, Baker said "we are all fascinated" by sex work.

In part, that is because it is right under our noses, whether we notice it or not.

"No joke – from my kitchen, I can literally look into a happy endings massage parlor," said Baker.

"It can be explored forever," added the director, who said his mission was to show flawed characters dealing with the same mundane issues as everybody else.

"I can't make just – and excuse my terminology here, because it's an old term – a 'hooker with a heart of gold' story", he said.