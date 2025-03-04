March movie + TV releases: Daredevil, Snow White, and more!

A new month means new movies and TV shows! Daredevil: Born Again, the live-action Snow White, and more are bringing the madness this March.

By Elyse Johnson

Mirror, mirror on the wall: will these fresh movies and TV shows bring the madness this March?

This month will be filled with basketball games, St. Patrick's Day celebrations, and new entertainment in the form of flicks and TV series! This March, Marvel's redemption continues with the return of Daredevil, while another beloved Disney princess gets a live-action spin that'll have audiences whistling while they work. Again, there's plenty in store for everyone of all ages! Here are the top movies and TV shows coming this month that everyone must watch.

Daredevil: Born Again

Charlie Cox returns as the blind lawyer Matthew Murdock, whose secret identity is the vigilante Daredevil in Daredevil: Born Again. © IMAGO / Capital Pictures The long-awaited return of Charlie Cox as Matthew Murdock – AKA Daredevil – has finally arrived. The dark Marvel series, which will be part of the universe's Phase 5, follows the blind vigilante continuing his fight for justice as former crime boss Wilson Fisk, reprised by Vincent D'Onofrio, attempts to become the mayor of New York City. The 18-episode season will explore what happens when these two foes cross paths again – and hopefully continue to restore the Marvel Cinematic Universe to its former glory. The devil's work is never done! Tune into the worldwide premiere of Daredevil: Born Again on March 4, only on Disney+.

Mickey 17

Robert Pattison (l.) plays a disposable clone worker whose 17th clone causes chaos when he escapes in the sci-fi black comedy, Mickey 17. © IMAGO / Landmark Media Robert Pattison deals with death – multiple times! – in the upcoming sci-fi black comedy Mickey 17. The British actor plays an expendable employee named Mickey Barnes, who signs up to be a clone worker in the human colony Nilfheim. Yet, things go awry when his 17th clone is incorrectly assumed dead and runs into his replacement. The wacky dystopian film based on the novel Mickey7 has already received plenty of positive reviews! So, grab your friends or fellow clones and see Mickey 17 in theaters on March 7.

Snow White

Rachel Zegler takes on the role of the first Disney princess, Snow White, in the live-action remake of the 1937 animated film. © IMAGO / Landmark Media Heigh Ho! Rachel Zegler's time as Disney's first Princess, Snow White, has come. The live-action remake of the 1937 animated film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is arguably the biggest release of the month, which is why it should not be missed! Opposite Zegler is Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, whose vanity leads to the vicious hunt of her stepdaughter, but the princess finds solace with the lovable – albeit grumpy – seven dwarfs. And lest we forget the Huntsman and "Prince Charming" who will round out this family film!