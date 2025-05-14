The Wicked movie is coming back to theaters for this exciting reason!
Los Angeles, California - Exciting news, Wicked fans! The film is coming back to theaters in celebration of the Wicked For Good trailer.
According to a Wednesday announcement post on Instagram, the Wicked movie team is treating their fans to a limited-time special event!
In celebration of the Wicked: For Good trailer debut, the first of the two films will be shown in theaters once again.
"We have an announcement! Wicked returns to theaters for one night only in the US & Canada on June 4 with a special first look at the Wicked: For Good trailer," the post said in its caption, adding that tickets are now on sale.
"We know you've been waiting for this, and it's finally coming," Elphaba actor Cynthia Erivo said in the accompanying clip.
"You will be changed..." her co-star, Glinda actor Ariana Grande, said as Cynthia finished with "...for good."
The new film's trailer will presumably be available online soon after this blowout debut, but it could make for a fun gimmick – and an excuse to see Wicked again after some months away from the world of Oz!
What do you think of the trailer promo stunt? Did the Wicked movie pull some marketing magic, or is this a fumble?
Cover photo: VALERIE MACON / AFP