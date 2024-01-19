Thelma: 94-year-old June Squibb channels Tom Cruise in action-packed new movie

Park City, Utah - Packed full of nail-biting chases, hi-tech gadgets, and an armed standoff, Thelma could be the next Mission: Impossible movie – except its star, June Squibb, is 94.

At 94 years old, June Squibb (r.) is starring in a Mission: Impossible-inspired film and channeling her inner Tom Cruise. © Collage: Bryan Bedder / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & VALERIE MACON / AFP

In the film, Squibb's hero takes matters into her own hands after she is swindled into sending $10,000 to a scammer, racing across Los Angeles on a souped-up mobility scooter with a dusty old gun, determined to confront the villain.



Remarkably, the action-comedy, which premiered at the Sundance festival on Thursday, is the first leading film role for the veteran stage actor, who earned an Oscar nomination for Nebraska a decade ago.

So how does it feel to become Hollywood's hottest new action star in her twilight years?

"It feels great! I love it! Me and Tom (Cruise)!" Squibb told AFP.

Indeed, the film is littered with references to Tom Cruise, whose films her character Thelma enjoys watching with her grandson.

It plays with tropes from the Mission: Impossible films, such as a top-secret mission briefing delivered through a hearing aid. Cruise himself signed off on the use of footage from his movies.

"I said, 'Is he letting us do this?' And they said, 'Sure, they like it!'" recalled Squibb.

Squibb also took more personal inspiration from the Hollywood A-lister – including his famous insistence on doing many of his own stunts.

"They told me, 'Slow down June, don't go so fast!'" she said, of a chase sequence on her mobility scooter which required a collision.

"I thought, 'This is silly,' and I just rammed right into him and then took off down the hall. And they got that all on camera."