The best Valentine's Day movies: Must-watch flicks for lovers and cynics!

By Elyse Johnson

In honor of Valentine's Day, cuddle up with your bae – or yourself – and a big box of chocolate and binge these romance-inspired movies.

Here are four classic movies to binge on Valentine's Day! © Collage: Imago/Prod.Db & Everett Collection & Allstar & Everett Collection Whether it's your favorite day of the year, or a maddening test of blood sugar levels to survive through, no one can deny the romantic holiday's significance on pop culture. Valentine's Day was the inspiration behind some classic movies and TV specials. There's a wide-range of romantic flicks to choose from, and many, many flops to avoid – such as the 2010 ensemble movie named after the holiday (sorry Taylor Swift). If you don't have any plans this Valentine's Day or are just looking to have a low-key date with the boo or flying solo, here's a more eclectic selection of movies that are now available to stream.

The Fault in Our Stars (2014)

Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley star as teen cancer patients that fall in love in the 2014 romantic-drama, The Fault in Our Stars. © imago/Everett Collection Eighty years ago, Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley starred in a tragically-beautiful love story for the ages.

The Fault in Our Stars, which is based on the novel of the same name, follows two cancer patients that fall deeply in love. For those who haven't seen this touching teen drama, we won't spoilt too much. Kanye West Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne go to war with Kanye West over Black Sabbath sampling! But please heed this warning! This movie probably shouldn't be watched without a generous reserve of tissues and maybe even some comfort food nearby. The truly devastating yet beautiful love tale is now available on Amazon Prime Video.

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing follows a dance instructor, Patrick Swayze (l) who falls in love with a guest, Jennifer Grey (r). © Imago/Prod.Db Alexa play, Time of My Life. The late Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey star in what probably is one of the greatest love stories in history. Dirty Dancing follows Frances "Baby" Houseman, played by Grey, who falls in love with the irresistibly sexy dance instructor, portrayed by Swayze. There's honestly nothing this movie doesn't offer. From iconic dance moves, a superb soundtrack, and forbidden love – nobody can go wrong with some dirty dancing. Catch the '80s classic now streaming on Hulu.

Valentine (2001)

Denise Richards (l) and Marley Shelton (r) try to find out who's killing their friends in the 2001 horror film, Valentine. © imago/Everett Collection Not really into the mushy stuff? Never fret as this 2001 flick is a bloody-good horror tale that still involves love and should satisfy even Valentine's Day cynics. A few famous faces from the '90s, including Denise Richards, David Boreanaz, and Katherine Heigl, star in a slasher film with a twist. The movie follows a creepy killer sporting a cupid mask targeting a group of longtime girlfriends who were definitely the mean girls in junior high. The movie isn't too well-known and it didn't leave a lasting impression on critics, but it has developed a cult following in recent years. And for horror fans, this is a deliciously crafted movie with a pretty good plot. Valentine is available on the app Sling.

The Wedding Singer (1998)

Drew Barrymore (l) and Adam Sandler (r) play a wedding singer and a hostess in the romantic comedy, The Wedding Singer. © IMAGO/Allstar Whenever Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler get on the screen together, magic happens. So we'd be remiss if we didn't honor the film that birthed the comedic pairs' dynamic. The Wedding Singer is an all around classic and perfect for the V-day holiday. The romantic comedy follows a jilted wedding singer who unexpectedly finds love again. Plus, Barrymore gave it a shoutout last month on Instagram, tearing up in a video. "I love you so much @adamsandler. The Wedding Singer came on my TV as I was getting ready to leave the house and I had to take in this moment and watch it," she captioned the post. "We made such a good movie," she said through tears. Besides being a classic, this film is also another great option for those not into all the mushy, lovey-dovey aspects the day, as Sandler's character clearly isn't. Plus there's a hilarious appearance by rock legend Billy Idol and an unforgettable performance by Sandler – yes, he actually sings. The Wedding Singer is now streaming on HBO Max.